ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The debate over what to name a new Hanover County elementary school has now been settled, but school board members are facing backlash for going against the community’s wishes.

The school board voted to name the new school, which combined two existing schools, Ashland Elementary School.

Plans for the consolidation project were announced in 2018. The school will be built in Ashland and serve elementary students from Henry Clay and John Gandy.

The Hanover County Branch NAACP pushed for the school’s name to remain John Gandy. They also presented Berkleytown as an alternative back in March — a nod to a nearby historic African American community in Ashland.

The school board’s naming advisory committee formally suggested the name Berkleytown Elementary to the school board on April 11.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, some school board members referenced a policy adopted in 2000 that prevents them from naming new schools or unnamed facilities after a person.

“We’re building a new school which is being assigned a new name. Gandy and Clay will retain their names until they are closed, and we move these students into a new school,” one school board member said.

The board also voted 3-4 against the name Berkleytown.

“We are pleased to have a name for this new school and look forward to continuing to build on the longstanding partnership between these two school communities. We can’t wait to have our students learning in the new, state-of-the-art and student-centered school building that will serve generations to come,” John Axselle, school board chairman, told 8News in an email Tuesday.

Pat Jordan, the president of the Hanover NAACP, said the policy is not a good excuse to go against the majority of the community.

“Why are you changing the name? Well, you say it’s policy. Well, policy could make an exception to allow the name to stand seeing the overwhelming desire of the entire community,” she said.

The school policy was revisited in 2020, after the board voted 4-3 to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The schools were changed to Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School, respectively.

Ashland Elementary will welcome students in the 2024-2025 school year.