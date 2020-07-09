Body discovered in Ashland Walmart parking lot

A body has been discovered inside a vehicle parked in an Ashland-area Walmart parking lot. (Ben Dennis)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A body was discovered inside a vehicle parked in an Ashland-area Walmart parking lot, according to police.

A spokesperson with Ashland Police Department tells 8News officials were called to the Ashland Walmart Supercenter, located in the 100 block of Hill Carter Parkway, just before 7 p.m.

At the scene, police told 8News they found a person dead inside a vehicle.

At this time, police are withholding the gender and physical condition of the deceased, citing an onoging death investigation.

The body discovered in the Walmart parking lot is Ashland’s second death investigation today. Earlier, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News a man was found dead inside the Green Top Shooting Range.

Deputies would not say if the shooting is being considered a suicide or accidental, instead opting to tell 8News that the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

