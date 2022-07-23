HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in identifying a body that was found earlier this week and has now become a homicide investigation.

At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road. According to police, a citizen had spotted a woman’s body off the shoulder of the roadway and reported it to emergency communications.

The Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide, according to police.

The area around the intersection was closed to traffic as deputies conducted an investigation of the area.

At this time, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has still not been able to identify the female victim. She is described as a young black adult female, aged between 18 years old and early-20s. She is reportedly 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 102 pounds.

She has tattoos multiple tattoos, including one that reads “serendipity” on her left wrist, “fly” on her chest and “it is what it is” on her left hip. She also has the tattoos “BAD HABITS”, “PACIFY HER”, and “LOVE ME” on her upper body and arms.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the identity of the victim is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. For anonymous tips, call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.