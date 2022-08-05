HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, police responded to the intersection of Greenwood and Winns Church Roads, where they said a passerby had found the body of a deceased woman. Police said the woman has since been identified as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, of Hampton.

Two days after King was found, the Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide, according to police.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the identity of the victim is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. For anonymous tips, call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.