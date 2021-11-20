Body found in wooded area identified as missing Hanover County man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A body found by a Hanover County Sheriff’s Office drone has been confirmed as that of Randale B. Rosemond, who had been reported missing by authorities since Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the drone discovered the body in a wooded area off of Shady Grove Road near Kelley Drive and believe that there were no signs of foul play.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an official cause of death will be determined.

The investigation into Rosemond’s disappearance is ongoing, and the Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 app.