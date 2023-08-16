HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two prominent healthcare systems are competing for approval to build a new medical facility in Hanover County.

HCA — a healthcare provider — filed to build a new hospital, temporarily referred to by the system as ‘Ashland Hospital,’ along Sliding Hill Road in Ashland back in January of this year. Later, another healthcare system — Bon Secours — also announced plans to bring a stand-alone emergency center to Hanover County.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bon Secours said, “A new emergency department would help to decompress high [Emergency Department] volumes.” They added that it would improve EMS transport.

HCA agreed they want to help expand medical accessibility, but their spokesperson — HCA Henrico Doctor’s Hospital CEO Ryan Jenson — said their team had a vision for a larger-scale, 60-bed hospital rather than an emergency center.

“What we’ve heard over and over again from the community is that people want a hospital in Ashland,” Jenson added.

After hearing of Bon Secours’ proposal, HCA doubled down — if only one facility can come to the historically rural, but expanding, community, they also proposed a free-standing emergency center.

“We were not aware that Bon Secours would submit an application for a free-standing [Emergency Department], but I think that demonstrates the need for greater access to care for those patients in that area.”

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health explained that because these projects were proposed in the same review cycle, they are considered to be competing.

Virginia’s Health Commissioner can approve one, both, or neither option.

Bon Secours did not opt to do an interview with 8News on this topic, but said they are committed to serving healthcare needs of their patients.

HCA said they hope their ‘Ashland Hospital’ is approved, but Jenson said their emergency center proposal would be a solid starting point.

“What’s great about our location, is, it’s on enough acreage we can continue to develop into a future hospital as the community continues to grow,” Jenson said.

The state’s Health Commissioner is set to make decisions on both HCA’s ‘Ashland Hospital’ and the two systems’ differing emergency center proposals in the fall.