Book lovers! Atlee Library in Hanover County is now open

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The new Atlee Library in Hanover County is now open for resident’s reading pleasure.

The library, located on Rutlandshire Drive, is currently in operation for curbside pick-up and returns. Library staff is working to prepare a soft opening for in-person services later in August.

The new two-story facility, part of the Pamunkey Regional library system, is designed to provide a civic portal that visually connects the arrival plaza to the woodlands on the northwest side.

Click here to read more about the new 20,800 square-foot facility.

