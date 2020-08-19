Book lovers! Atlee Library in Hanover County is now open

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The new Atlee Library in Hanover County is now open for resident’s reading pleasure.
The library, located on Rutlandshire Drive, is currently in operation for curbside pick-up and returns. Library staff is working to prepare a soft opening for in-person services later in August.
The new two-story facility, part of the Pamunkey Regional library system, is designed to provide a civic portal that visually connects the arrival plaza to the woodlands on the northwest side.
Click here to read more about the new 20,800 square-foot facility.
