HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brightspeed customers in Hanover County may experience issues calling 911.

According to a spokesperson for Hanover Emergency Communications, customers of Brightspeed — a home, internet and TV service provider — in the Beaverdam area may experience issues contacting 911.

Brightspeed customers in Hanover are advised to use alternative methods to contact emergency services, such as using a cell phone or calling the non-emergency number at 804-365-6140.