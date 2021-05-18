‘Bring the vaccine to them’: Chickahominy Health District takes vaccines mobile, winds down large-scale operations

A COVID-19 vaccine goes into an arm at a mobile vaccine clinic in Ashland Tuesday. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – The Chickahominy Health District is winding down vaccine operations at their main clinic in Ashland after they’ve seen demand drop across Charles City, New Kent, Goochland and Hanover counties.

They’re taking vaccines mobile, to new venues, in order to reach more people.

The district had one of those mobile clinics for employees at a material handling company in Ashland Tuesday, bringing the vaccines to them.

“Some work and they don’t have the ability or the time, and so I’m just very happy to be able to go to them. Bring the vaccine to them,” said Patricia Rohrer, one Virginia Reserve Medical Corps member helping out at the clinic Tuesday.

VRMC nurse Patricia Rohrer vaccines an employee at a mobile vaccine clinic in Ashland. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

It’s one of several mobile clinics planned after the district is winding down operations at the Hanover County vaccination center, helping to reach people like the employees at Foley Material Handling, some of whom vice president of production John McCreary says were hesitant at first.

“Some of them weren’t signing up, but when the Chickahominy Health District came to us and offered this, and when we approached the employees, they said well sure, I’ll get it!” said McCreary.

The mobile clinics make it easier for employees like Hunter Alexander to get a vaccine during his workday. “I didn’t have to plan anything ahead,” he said.

The district is working to reach their goal of getting at least 75% of the population vaccinated.

Chickahominy Health District Vaccination Data (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Hanover County:

At least one dose: 51.4%

Fully vaccinated: 43.6%



New Kent

At least one dose: 43.8%

Fully vaccinated: 37.4%



Goochland

At least one dose: 57.9%

Fully vaccinated: 49.3%



Charles City

At least one dose: 47.6%

Fully vaccinated: 41.5%

As a next step towards reaching herd immunity, the district plans to take vaccines to schools, restaurants and more companies like Foley Material Handling.

The district plans to close the Hanover County Vaccination Center in Ashland by the end of June. They will stop offering first doses by the end of May and only hold clinics for second doses in June.

If there is still demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Hanover deputy county administrator Jim Taylor said they may add some more J&J clinics.

Appointments are encouraged at the Hanover County Vaccination Center, but walk-ins are also accepted. You can also let the health district know of your availability at https://forms.gle/UXdkv2ehHq3r9afQ7.

Vaccine Clinics for the month of May at the Hanover County Vaccination Center (open to those living or working within the Chickahominy Health District)

Wednesday, May 19: Moderna/J&J vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20: Pfizer vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Moderna vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 24: Moderna vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 26: Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12 or older from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28: Moderna vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.