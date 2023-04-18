HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover and Ashland residents can safely get rid of their expired and unwanted medications during the Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.

The Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, Hanover County and Town of Ashland residents can go to the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, at 7427 Verdi Lane or the Ashland Police Department, at 601 England Street.

At either location, citizens can drop off medication and pharmaceuticals for free. No ID is required to participate.

Prescription medications, over the counter tablets and pills and liquid products that are sealed in the original container will all be accepted.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, needles and illicit substances cannot be brought to the take-back event.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, this initiative is meant to prevent drug misuse and abuse, as well as to avoid harm to the environment when medicine is incorrectly thrown away.

Take-Back Day is held in partnership with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works.