UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A brush fire in Hanover County is causing a significant backup on Interstate 95 South.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire is located at mile marker 93.8, just outside of Ashland. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed and traffic is backed up to the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.