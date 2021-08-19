Bus routes in Hanover being finalized ahead of new school year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is finalizing its bus routes and expects routes to be published starting Aug. 30.

The school district is resuming normal bus transportation this school year. Families who did not opt in by last month’s deadline can still request service.

If you submit a request after Aug. 22, you should still plan on having an alternate form of transportation for your student for at least the first few weeks of the school year.

For more information, visit the Hanover Schools website.