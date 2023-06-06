HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a suspect wanted for a felony offense.

Vatana Nuon, 43, of Oakland, California, is wanted for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, Nuon allegedly scammed an elderly person out of $56,000.

Nuon is described as an Asian man with black hair. He is around 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

According to authorities, Nuon is believed to still be in the area of Oakland, California. Full extradition has been granted in the event of his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nuon is encouraged to contact Investigator James Baynes with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-7746.