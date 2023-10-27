HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat in Mechanicsville has tested positive for rabies. Local health districts are asking anyone who may have been exposed to notify authorities.

According to the Chickahominy Health District, a gray tabby cat tested positive for rabies after it was found in the area of Buckwood Lane, Old Elija Lane and Fire Lane on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Authorities said the cat no longer poses a threat to the public but anyone with information of exposure — a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva by an open wound, eyes nose or mouth — to the animal over the past week is encouraged to contact the Hanover Health Department.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The Chickahominy Heath District reminds all citizens of Charles City County, Goochland County, Hanover County and New Kent County to:

Vaccinate your pets

Report all exposures to wild animals — usually bites and scratches — to your doctor and local health department

Enjoy wildlife from a distance — do not feed or encourage wild animals to visit your premises

The Hanover Health Department can be reached at 804-365-4313 — and 804-365-6140 after hours.