HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The cause of a fire that fully engulfed a Hanover barn, killing nine horses and leaving one injured, has been released.

According to the Hanover Fire Department, an accidental fire caused by an electrical issue was the reason a barn at 15549 Stone Horse Creek Road went up in flames Friday, Sept. 9, trapping several horses inside.

Crews arrived just before 3 p.m. to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, and acted to put out the fire in a defensive mode.

One horse was able to escape the blaze with burns, but nine others perished in the devastating fire.

Due to the location of the barn, the fire department said the “scene was a rural water operation,” and required multiple high-capacity water tankers from Hanover Fire and EMS.

No injuries to any humans were reported.