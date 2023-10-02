HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Halloween season is finally here! At the end of this month, the town of Ashland will celebrate with the return of a number of spooky fun events.

Ashland Halloween will feature a number of events held by local businesses from Friday, Oct. 27, to Tuesday, Oct. 31. According to the Downtown Ashland Association, over 20 events have been added to the calendar with more expected on the way.

“Don’t miss Adult Trick-or-Treating at trackside bars, horror movies at Ashland Theatre, and the Off the Rails Craft Beer Festival on the lawn at Hanover Arts & Activities Center,” a release from the Downtown Ashland Association reads.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, families will be able to use an online trick-or-treat map to find which households will be participating. Residents interested in adding their addresses can sign up online.

More information on Ashland Halloween and a full list of activities can be found at the Downtown Ashland Association website.