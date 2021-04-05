Chickahominy Health District now allowing walk-ins for seniors 70 or older thanks to partnerships, outreach

A father and daughter receive their vaccines at the Hanover vaccination center in Ashland. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – If you’re 70 or older in the Chickahominy Health District, you can now walk in to get your first vaccine dose between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

If you’re in the health district and under Phases 1a, 1b or 1c, you can call Chickahominy Health District’s call center to schedule an appointment instead of waiting.

Nine to ten seniors 70 or older walked into the Hanover County vaccination center in Ashland Monday to get their vaccine without an appointment. The health district’s public information officer said that’s probably because they’ve already vaccinated a large number of people in that category.

Thousands in the Chickahominy Health District are breathing a sigh of relief like Frederick Winn and his daughter Lakeshan Winn, who have been waiting months to get vaccinated.

But the wait is over. The NAACP of Hanover called the Chickahominy Health District for them.

“They were able to get my appointment literally yesterday and I’m here today,” Lakesha Winn said.

Partnerships like that one between the NAACP of Hanover and the health district have also helped them to vaccinate 20% of African-Americans in their community, while the state has only vaccinated 13% of African-Americans in Virginia.

“We’ve had some COVID scares in our family. My sister and my nephew actually had it, so it’s been a rough time waiting,” Lakesha Winn said.

Michelle Barnett with Hanover County said outreach and streamlining scheduling has helped them be able to allow those 70 or older in the district to just walk-in for a vaccine without an appointment.

“We do have some availability now that we didn’t see before,” she said.

Those in Phases 1a, 1b or 1c anywhere in the Chickahominy Health District can call the center instead of waiting. If you get sent to voicemail, Barnett said representatives will usually call you back within 24 hours.

Because the health district hasn’t had many people 70 or older walk-in for a vaccine as of Monday, the district may plan to move that number up to allow walk-ins for a younger group as soon as next week.

The walk-in appointments are only for first doses of the vaccine. If you have a second dose appointment or are waiting for one, you cannot walk in to get your second dose.