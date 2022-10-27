ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a child who was found alone in an Ashland motel room earlier this month.

Ashland Police Department officers responded to a motel on the 800 block of England Street on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at around 12:10 a.m. for a reported medical emergency involving a child. Upon arriving, officers discovered a 2-year-old child alone in a motel room.

800 England Street in Ashland

According to officers, the child was in medical distress. After live saving measures from Ashland Police and Hanover Fire/EMS, the child was taken to VCU Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The child died on Thursday, Oct. 20.

21-year-old Danielle Tulloss of Fredericksburg and 24-year-old Raequan Gilliens of Ashland were recently arrested for child neglect and abuse in connection to this case.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Ashland Police Department will be working with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 798-1227 or leave a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous.