HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child went to the hospital after they were injured exiting a ride at Kings Dominion, park officials say.

According to a statement from Kings Dominion, the incident took place on Friday, July 21 on the park’s Snoopy Space Buggies ride. Officials said the child exited the ride before it came to a complete stop and was injured.

Officials say the park’s first aid team quickly responded and treated the child at the scene, but the family decided to get the child evaluated at a local hospital.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and park personnel are engaged in ongoing conversations with the family regarding the incident,” said Kings Dominion in the statement.

The condition of the child at this time is unknown.

