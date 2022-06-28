HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Ashland location on June 29, with a special offer on its opening day!

The first 50 customers at the new location will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise with their orders.

The new store will be located at 703-A England Street in Ashland. It is set to open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will also feature a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to get their digital orders.

The new Chipotle is hiring. More information is available on their website.