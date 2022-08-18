HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland has announced the return of the Circle the Wagons BBQ and Music Festival fundraiser after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests are invited to attend the free event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the brewing company’s location on 11293 Air Park Road.

Four local barbecue vendors are set to compete for the “Grand Champion” title by grilling up their best pork, chicken and beef dishes. The vendors will also serve guests on an a la carte basis. Judges for the competition include staff from Center of the Universe and Circles Ashland, a local organization committed to fighting poverty, as well as celebrity judges like Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy.

Guests will be treated to live music from the bands Famous People and Scattered Smothered and Covered. The event also features an indoor arcade, raffles and corn hole games.

Funds raised through the event will go toward Circles Ashland. Anyone who wishes to get more information can check out the event’s Facebook page or email Chris Ray at chrisray@cotubrewing.com.