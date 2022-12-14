HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland welcomed two very special guests recently.

Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, co-hosts of the international travel television series Humans of the World, visited Ashland — a.k.a. the Center of the Universe — last weekend to film an episode of the show focusing on the town and the people who live in it.

Ashland will be featured in the first episode of the upcoming season of Humans of the World, which will debut in 2023. The series streams online and is also available through Amazon Prime Video and Roku TV for audiences throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and parts of Asia and South America.