HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Hanover County now have an online resource to follow the progress of a long-anticipated broadband project.

The “Connect Hanover” initiative is set to provide broadband internet to all unserved areas of the county, according to the county’s website. The $55 million project aims to service about 6,200 homes.

On the connecthanover.com website, residents can find frequent updates to the plan and timeline for providing high-speed internet access to homes and businesses throughout Hanover County. The website also contains information about the service provider All Points Broadband.

While the project is underway, residents can view a timeline, along with information on partnerships.