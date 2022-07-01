HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Midlothian man they say is wanted for felony construction fraud.

Geoffrey Cash (Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Geoffrey Cash is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 225 pounds and stands 6-foot 1-inch tall.

Cash was arrested for construction fraud earlier this year in April after he had allegedly been running an unlicensed business called ‘Refresh Remodeling LLC.’

According to police, this most recent charge stems from an additional citizen coming forward after realizing they too were the victim of construction fraud after seeing Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s original media release. The crime of this most recent charge reportedly occurred before Cash’s arrest in April.

Anyone who believes that have been a victim of Cash or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the P3 Tips app for mobile devices. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.