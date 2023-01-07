HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian man that has previously been arrested twice for construction fraud is now wanted again after he missed a court appearance this week.

Geoffrey Cash was due in court on Thursday, Jan. 5 on felony construction fraud charges, but did not make an appearance.

This is now the third time in the last year Cash has been wanted by law enforcement. Cash was arrested in Virginia Beach in April after the Hanover Sheriff’s Office believed he was running an unlicensed business called Refresh Remodeling, LLC.

Authorities also said that Cash had been operating under several other business names. Norfolk resident Grace Bustos previously told 8News that in 2019, she hired Cash to fix her sunroom under the company name Home Renew LLC. Like many other victims, Bustos never received the services she was promised, and instead was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

After his initial arrest, Cash was wanted again in June after an someone saw a media release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and realized they were also a victim in one of Cash’s scams.

According to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Cash is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 225 pounds and stands 6-foot 1-inch tall.