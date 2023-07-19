HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County crews are continuing to work on constructing the new Ashland Elementary School.

The school is being built on the current John M. Gandy Elementary School site in Ashland. Plans to consolidate Henry Clay and Gandy elementary schools in Hanover County were first announced in 2018. In May 2023, the Hanover School Board announced the new school’s name would be Ashland Elementary.

(Photo courtesy of Hanover County Public Schools)

Construction for the school began in January 2023. According to Hanover County Public Schools, the project is expected to be finished in time for the 2024-25 school year.

This is the first school constructed in Hanover County since Laurel Meadow Elementary opened in 2008.