Controversy over Hanover’s confederate named schools reignited

A group of about 80 parents, students, and other community advocates are again asking Hanover school officials to change the names of Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High schools. (photos courtesy of “Together Hanover”)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of about 80 parents, students, and other community advocates are again asking Hanover school officials to change the names of Stonewall Jackson Middle and Lee Davis High schools.

It’s not a new controversy, a lawsuit filed by the NAACP against Hanover County and its school district over the two school names was dismissed in May.

The suit, filed in August of 2019 by the Hanover NAACP chapter, argued that the schools and their mascots violated the Constitutional rights of African American students by forcing them to “champion a legacy of segregation and oppression in order to participate in school activities.”

The suit alleged the names infringed on the First Amendment right to be free of “compelled speech” and the right to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment.

However, a representative with the NAACP Hanover branch told 8News on Wednesday they plan to appeal the judge’s dismissal.

The death of George Floyd is causing protests around the country and activists calling for changes. Parents like Fonjenik Turner say the school’s names honoring confederate leaders are racist and need to be changed. On Wednesday, Turner told 8News when moving to the area, her family bought a house in a zone that would allow her to avoid sending her kids to either of the schools.

This is a developing story. 8News reporter Alex Thorson will have more on 8News at 5.

LATEST HEADLINES: