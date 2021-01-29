COVID-19 vaccination clinic now open in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in order to help the Chickahominy Health District administer vaccines.

The vaccination clinic is located at the former Food Lion in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

The county said its vaccination team and health district staff will vaccinate as many people as possible based on the supply of the vaccine. The clinic will not be open daily and hours of operation will vary, depending on the week.

Appointments are required to get the vaccine. At this time no walk-in or drop-in vaccination opportunities are available.

“If the vaccinations are not yet being distributed to the group you are in, we will put your name on the list and reach out to you when your group’s turn has arrived,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor, referring to the sign up process. “We realize that people want information, and they want to know when they can receive the vaccine. We are working as fast as we can to provide more opportunities to our residents in the weeks and months to come.”

Hanover County has also started a COVID-19 call center with the number 804-365-3240. Staff at the call center can help residents determine what vaccine eligibility group they are in and submit information for the health district’s vaccine inquiry form.

The Chickahominy Health District will move its clinic to the Ashland Junction space on March 1 to combine forces with the county.