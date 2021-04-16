COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Randolph Macon College this weekend

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you still need to get vaccinated? The vaccination site at Randolph Macon College is accepting walk-ins this weekend for the Chickahominy Health District.

The clinic is located in the Brock Sports and Recreation Center at 475 N Center Street in Ashland. Walk-ins are available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. There is a limited supply.

The event is open to anyone living or working in Hanover County, Charles City, Goochland and New Kent.

To schedule an appointment for the vaccine clinic call (804)-365-3240.