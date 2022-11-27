HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing significant backups in Hanover.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place at mile marker 93, just after the England Street/Patrick Henry Road exit. The left lane and left shoulder are both currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to the I-95/I-295 interchange, drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.