HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North in the Doswell area of Hanover County is causing backups in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 99.8, just north of the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to just north of Ashland and southbound traffic is currently backed up to the Jericho Road interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.