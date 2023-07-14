UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Hanover County is causing backups in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 89, just south of the Lewistown Road interchange. The northbound left and center lanes are currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up in both directions in the area, drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.