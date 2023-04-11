HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in Ashland is causing significant backups across Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91.5, just after the England Street exit. The southbound center and right lanes are both closed. Backups currently extend to just south of the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.