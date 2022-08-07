HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a house off of Chamberlayne Road in Hanover County was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.

According to the Hanover County Fire and EMS Department, crews responded to a house on the 8300 block of Truman Road just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for a report of a fire.

When they got there, the responding crews found fire coming from the attic of the house. Three occupants were evacuated and the crews quickly got the fire under control.

The Fire Marshal was dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.