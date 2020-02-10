Dog killed, man hurt in fire that destroyed Hanover home’s front porch

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials said Monday that a small dog was killed and a man was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation and minor burns following a house fire in Hanover County.
According to a tweet from Hanover Fire-EMS, crews responded the 17200 block of Taylors Creek Road after being alerted by a passerby who saw the home’s front porch on fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
