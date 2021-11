HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools released its holiday schedule for curbside meals.

Meals will be given out next Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Beaverdam, John M. Gandy and Mechanicsville Elementary Schools.

Because of federal guidance, schools aren’t able to offer meals for holidays and holiday breaks.