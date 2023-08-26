HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting this year, Kings Dominion visitors with daily admission tickets will have to pay more to stay for the park’s Halloween festivities.

In years past, park goers with a $44.99 daily admission ticket would be able to enjoy Kings Dominion for the entire day and stay for the Halloween Haunt after nightfall. This week, the park announced that visitors will now have to buy a separate ticket for $44.99 to attend the haunt — or buy a new ticket which covers admission for both daytime and the evening for $54.99.

8News reached out to Kings Dominion to ask why the change was made and a spokesperson replied with a statement:

This year Kings Dominion has made its annual Halloween Haunt a separately ticketed event in order [to] enhance our guest experience and align its daily operations with similar practices at other Cedar Fair parks. In this way we can differentiate our offerings between our family-friendly daytime events like The Great Pumpkin Festival and our fright-friendly nighttime events. The separate ticket allows us to transition easily from one event to the other while avoiding scaring guests who do not want to be, such as small children. This year, Kings Dominion has set prices so that guests can enjoy a daytime visit or Halloween Haunt at a cheaper price than they could attend both in years past. Guests that wish to enjoy both daytime and nighttime events have the option of buying an All Day & Night Combo Admission ticket. Kings Dominion’s statement

Kings Dominion also said that guests with 2023 Gold or Platinum Passes or 2024 Gold or Prestige Passes will be able to will be able to attend daytime and evening events without having to buy a second ticket.

This year’s Halloween Haunt takes place at Kings Dominion on select nights between Friday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 19.