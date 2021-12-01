Deadline approaching for Hanover County scholarship seekers

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — High school seniors in Hanover County looking to earn some scholarship money to put toward college expenses have a little more time to get their applications in.

Hanover County Public Schools on Wednesday announced scholarship seekers have another 30 days to get the form submitted.

Local businesses and organizations are funding the scholarships, and submitting an application gets students qualified to be considered by a selection committee.

If you are a senior or know a senior interested in applying, check out the form here on the county school system’s website. You have until Dec. 31 to apply.