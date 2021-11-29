Deadly crash on I-295 N near Shady Grove Road Bridge

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 North on Monday afternoon.

According to Hanover Fire and EMS, one car crashed into the Shady Grove Road Bridge. They said the person driving the vehicle died, no other cars were involved.

The fire department and Virginia State Police are working together to clear up the scene. Hanover Fire and EMS said that traffic is backed up for about two miles in the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for more information.