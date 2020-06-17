Deputies: 14-year-old Hanover County girl is missing, may be in Richmond

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Destiny Rena Ford (14 years old). Photo courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old girl is missing after being last seen near Ashland Tuesday evening.

Hanover authorities hope the public can help with locating Destiny Rena Ford. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, she was in the area of Lewistown Road and Ashcake Road.

Deputies described her as having short brown hair, brown eyes, lip piercing on the right side and a nose piercing on the right side. She stands 5-feet-3-inches. She was last seen wearing black jeans, white shoes and a tie-dye multi-colored hooded sweatshirt.

She may be in the Richmond area.

8News reached out to deputies and asked if the 14-year-old was in danger. Deputies say Ford left on her own accord, and is not known to be in any danger “but needs to be located.”

If you’ve seen her, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

