Deputies asking for info identifying suspects who stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked at Hanover business

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the people behind a catalytic converter theft at a county business.

The incident happened on Sept. 1 on Barrett Park Road. Security cameras captured two suspects successfully removing a converter from one vehicle and attempted to remove a second from another.

Cameras showed one suspect tampering with the vehicle while the other kept watch at the front of the business. They are described as a white male and a black male. There was no suspect vehicle information seen on the security camera footage.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspects, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 app.