Deputies probe ‘suspicious situation’ in Hanover County neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover County say a suspicious situation investigation is underway in the Kings Charter neighborhood.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Authorities say on Monday, May 4, a citizen reported that their teenage child “was called out by a driver of a stopped pickup truck while walking in the neighborhood,” on Kings Charter Drive. Deputies add that the driver “did not get out his vehicle and immediately drove away.”

Through video surveillance, deputies were able to confirm that a black pickup truck with a gray camper shell was spotted in the area around the time of the incident. According to deputies, the driver was described as a large male, with red hair and a beard, between 30-40 years old. The driver was seen wearing a red shirt and may have a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: