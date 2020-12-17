Deputies: Seat belts likely saved 4 after vehicle hydroplanes in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies say seat belts likely saved the lives of four adults after the vehicle they were in hydroplaned and struck a tree.

The vehicle lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a tree near Scotchtown Road around 9 p.m., deputies told 8News.

Wet roads were a factor in the crash, Hanover deputies added. All four involved suffered minor injuries.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office used this incident to remind drivers that Greenwood Church Road is currently dealing with a lot of standing water. In addition to multiple back roads that remain flooded, deputies urged drivers to exercise caution while commuting throughout the county.