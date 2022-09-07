HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland was killed in a tragic car crash on Labor Day, the school’s principal announced on social media Tuesday.

Without revealing her identity, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile driver died after driving off the road and hitting a tree in the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road, near Route 54, on Monday, Sept. 5.

Patrick Henry High School said the girl was a senior, and asked that she be remembered for “her wonderful smile, care for others, and unique ability to make things fun.” The principal continued, giving sympathies to her family for their “devastating and unimaginable loss.”

“We ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache,” Patrick Henry High School Principal Chris Martinez, said in the post.

The school announced counselors will be available, and extra staff will be on-site Wednesday for students who may need support navigating through the difficult time. To contact the school counseling office, call 804-365-8020.