HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer is causing significant delays for drivers on Sliding Hill Road in Hanover County.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Friday, July 7. The disabled tractor-trailer is located in the left turn lane of Sliding Hill Road near the corner of Leadbetter Road.

VDOT, reports that the north left shoulder, left lane and left center lane are closed. Drivers in the area are told to expect delays.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are on the scene and are expected to be there for “an extended period of time.”

(Photo courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

A spokesperson with Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it is not entirely clear how the tractor-trailer became misshapen.

“Our commercial motor vehicle is on scene conducting an investigation,” the spokesperson said. “No further information at this point.”

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.