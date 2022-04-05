HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time to sign up for this weekend’s DogGone race and treat hunt in Hanover.

The event is put on by Hanover County Parks and Recreation and will take place Saturday, April 9 at Pole Green Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who signs up will be able to run or walk a 5K, 3K, or a 1K Treat Hunt with their furry friends. Participants will also receive a free caricature of their dog.

The 5K and 3K are $25, and the 1K Treat Hunt is $15.

All dogs must be leashed or held.

To sign up, visit Hanover’s parks and recreation website.