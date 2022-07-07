HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 just north of Ashland on Wednesday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:47 p.m. on July 6, deputies responded to the 14200 block of Washington Highway (Route 1) for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 2006 BMW was heading north when it went into the southbound lane. The driver turned back into the northbound lanes, sending the car off the road and into an embankment, causing it to flip.

The car landed in the roadway on its left side. While the car was flipping, both of the people inside were ejected. The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The passenger, 27-year-old Sean Austin Serra of Doswell, was pronounced dead at the scene.