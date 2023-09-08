Road closed and detour signs with barrier up close (Getty Images)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes after a section of Atlee Road was announced to be closed Friday morning due to a downed power line.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Atlee Road was closed between Lansdowne Road and Pleasant Grove Road due to a tree knocking down a power line.

For drivers wishing to access Life Church, Hope Community Church, and Atlee Christian Academy, the only route available is from the Pleasant Grove Road side of Atlee.

The sheriff’s office said VDOT has placed barricades around the closed road, and Dominion is aware and addressing the issue.