HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lanes on Route 360 (Richmond Road) in Hanover were closed Tuesday afternoon due to downed power lines.

VDOT said all eastbound lanes and the left westbound turn lane near Brandy Creek were closed because of a crash that caused downed power lines and signals.

Closures in the area were expected to last until about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to VDOT. Drivers were encouraged to seek different routes.

