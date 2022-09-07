ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Halloween activities in Downtown Ashland this year feature four days of scary and seasonal family-fun events.

From Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, the city’s center will have a variety of quirky, family-friendly and spooky holiday activities for all ages.

Events take place at local businesses and also at the many private Victorian homes in the pedestrian-friendly area, according to a release by the Downtown Ashland Association.

Activities include trick-or-treating for kids in all Ashland neighborhoods, a scavenger hunt for prizes, adult trick-or-treating with a bar crawl and music concerts and lantern-lit ghost tours.

Ashland Theatre will also host a series of classic spooky movies.

For more information on the scheduling and specifics locations and times of events, visit the event website AshlandHalloween.com.